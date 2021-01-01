CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 57 46 55 / 10 20 50 20

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 60 39 58 / 0 50 50 20

San Rafael 42 59 46 59 / 10 10 40 20

Napa 39 57 43 55 / 10 10 40 20

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 55 46 52 / 10 10 40 20

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 58 47 58 / 10 0 40 20

Ocean Beach 45 58 48 58 / 10 0 40 20

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 60 47 60 / 10 0 40 20

Oakland 42 60 46 59 / 10 0 40 20

Fremont 38 59 43 58 / 20 0 20 20

Redwood City 41 60 44 60 / 20 0 30 20

Mountain View 38 59 42 58 / 20 0 20 20

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 59 42 58 / 20 0 30 20

Livermore 37 60 41 58 / 30 0 20 20

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 60 43 60 / 20 0 20 20

Morgan Hill 35 61 39 60 / 30 0 10 20

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 59 41 59 / 40 0 20 20

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 40 60 44 62 / 30 0 20 20

Big Sur 44 58 46 59 / 30 0 30 30

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 62 41 61 / 20 0 10 20

Carmel Valley 40 64 42 64 / 40 0 10 20

Hollister 34 60 38 59 / 30 0 0 10

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and fog. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost and areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 62 35 63 / 20 0 0 10

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 33 63 38 63 / 20 0 0 10

