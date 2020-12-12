CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020 _____ 817 FPUS56 KMTR 121101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-130200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 42 57 49 55 / 80 10 90 90 $$ CAZ506-130200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 30 58 44 57 / 70 10 90 90 San Rafael 43 56 50 54 / 70 20 90 90 Napa 38 56 46 55 / 60 10 90 90 $$ CAZ507-130200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 43 53 49 53 / 60 10 90 90 $$ CAZ006-130200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Francisco 46 60 51 57 / 80 20 90 90 Ocean Beach 46 60 51 57 / 70 20 90 90 $$ CAZ509-130200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ508-130200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 46 61 51 58 / 80 30 90 90 Oakland 44 61 50 59 / 80 30 90 90 Fremont 41 58 46 57 / 70 20 70 70 Redwood City 43 61 48 59 / 70 20 80 80 Mountain View 40 60 46 58 / 80 20 70 70 $$ CAZ510-130200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Concord 40 60 45 58 / 70 20 80 80 Livermore 39 58 46 57 / 70 20 70 70 $$ CAZ513-130200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Jose 39 60 50 59 / 80 20 60 60 Morgan Hill 37 61 45 57 / 80 40 60 70 $$ CAZ529-130200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 38 62 46 58 / 90 30 70 70 $$ CAZ512-130200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ511-130200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ530-130200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Monterey 42 61 48 60 / 80 30 50 70 Big Sur 44 60 48 59 / 70 40 40 70 $$ CAZ528-130200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Salinas 39 60 46 59 / 70 30 40 60 Carmel Valley 43 62 46 61 / 80 40 40 70 Hollister 36 60 45 56 / 80 30 40 70 $$ CAZ516-130200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION King City 34 62 43 61 / 50 20 10 30 $$ CAZ517-130200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ518-130200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. 