CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020
380 FPUS56 KMTR 191101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
CAZ505-200200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 44 59 41 59 / 60 0 0 0
CAZ506-200200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s
to upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower
30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
Lows in the 30s to 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 37 65 33 67 / 60 0 0 0
San Rafael 47 66 44 67 / 60 0 0 0
Napa 42 61 39 62 / 50 0 0 0
CAZ507-200200-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 44 57 46 59 / 60 0 0 0
CAZ006-200200-
San Francisco-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 49 62 47 62 / 50 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 48 61 46 60 / 50 0 0 0
CAZ509-200200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ508-200200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 49 63 46 63 / 50 0 0 0
Oakland 48 64 45 64 / 50 0 0 0
Fremont 46 60 43 60 / 50 0 0 0
Redwood City 47 63 45 64 / 50 0 0 0
Mountain View 45 60 42 61 / 40 0 0 0
CAZ510-200200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 44 64 42 65 / 50 0 0 0
Livermore 44 62 41 62 / 50 0 0 0
CAZ513-200200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 46 62 43 64 / 40 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 44 63 40 66 / 70 0 0 0
CAZ529-200200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 44 63 42 64 / 60 0 0 0
CAZ512-200200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ511-200200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid
30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ530-200200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 47 62 44 63 / 50 0 0 0
Big Sur 47 65 48 66 / 80 0 0 0
CAZ528-200200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds around 5 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs in
the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 45 62 42 62 / 50 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 44 65 43 68 / 60 0 0 0
Hollister 43 62 40 64 / 60 0 0 0
CAZ516-200200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of frost. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows
in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 42 65 38 67 / 60 0 0 0
CAZ517-200200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
CAZ518-200200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 39 64 38 67 / 70 0 0 0
