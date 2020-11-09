CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

_____

552 FPUS56 KMTR 091101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

CAZ505-100200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 56 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-100200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s to 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 29 63 29 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 35 64 42 68 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 35 58 35 61 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-100200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 54 40 59 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-100200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 60 45 62 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 44 58 45 59 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-100200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-100200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds up to 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 61 45 63 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 41 61 42 63 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 36 56 39 60 / 20 0 0 0

Redwood City 40 61 42 65 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 37 57 38 60 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-100200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 35 61 37 65 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 34 58 35 63 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-100200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 58 39 63 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 33 59 35 65 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-100200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 35 58 37 62 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-100200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

$$

CAZ511-100200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-100200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 38 58 40 62 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 40 60 42 63 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-100200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 35 56 35 60 / 20 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 32 60 37 65 / 30 0 0 0

Hollister 31 57 32 61 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-100200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 27 57 27 62 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-100200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ518-100200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 29 57 29 63 / 30 0 0 0

$$

_____

