CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

_____

981 FPUS56 KMTR 191001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-200100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 71 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-200100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 87 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 85 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 83 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-200100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 85 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-200100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 71 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 66 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-200100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-200100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 75 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 75 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 78 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 81 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 76 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-200100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 89 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 88 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-200100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 82 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 89 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-200100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 75 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-200100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-200100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ530-200100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 73 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 78 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-200100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 74 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 85 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 83 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-200100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 90. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 90. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 87 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-200100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-200100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 91 53 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather