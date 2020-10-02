CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 58 80 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 59 101 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 64 98 66 90 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 63 98 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs upper 80s to 100.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 71 96 70 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows around 60.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 60 83 61 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 57 75 58 70 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs near 70.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 90.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 62 88 62 79 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 62 87 63 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 64 91 63 82 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 63 93 65 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 62 89 62 80 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

near 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 100.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 68 102 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 67 100 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 100.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 65 94 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 67 100 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 60. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 59 92 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s to 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 60 83 61 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 73 99 73 85 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 60 85 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 67 97 66 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 67 98 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 101. Northeast winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 63 96 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows near 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 66 100 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

