CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
_____
111 FPUS56 KMTR 231001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
CAZ505-240100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid
80s. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 55 70 59 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-240100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to upper 60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 51 85 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 58 84 61 85 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 54 81 58 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-240100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to
lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 59 82 60 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-240100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 58 71 60 71 / 0 0 10 0
Ocean Beach 56 67 58 67 / 0 0 10 0
$$
CAZ509-240100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CAZ508-240100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 59 76 62 77 / 0 0 10 0
Oakland 58 76 62 76 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 57 76 61 74 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 59 80 62 79 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 57 75 60 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-240100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 58 88 61 87 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 85 59 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-240100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 57 79 60 78 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 87 58 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-240100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 53 78 56 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-240100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ511-240100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower
70s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
$$
CAZ530-240100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 5 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 55 72 57 71 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 56 80 58 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-240100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 53 73 56 71 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 53 82 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 53 82 55 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-240100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the 80s to upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
94 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 51 85 52 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-240100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to
mid 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
$$
CAZ518-240100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper
60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 51 90 50 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
