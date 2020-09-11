CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

CAZ505-120100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 65 54 66 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ506-120100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of fog. Lows in

the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Areas

of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 69 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 68 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 69 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-120100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 76 62 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-120100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 65 56 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 64 54 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-120100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-120100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 67 58 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 68 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 67 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 67 58 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 69 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-120100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Haze. Areas

of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 73 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 72 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-120100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 70 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 70 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-120100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of dense fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, areas of fog and smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze with possible smoke and fog in the evening,

then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 64 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-120100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

CAZ511-120100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ530-120100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy dense fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 68 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 66 58 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-120100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 67 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 71 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 70 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-120100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Areas

of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 71 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-120100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the 50s to 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ518-120100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

