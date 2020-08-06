CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

080 FPUS56 KMTR 061001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-070100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 69 53 70 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-070100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 87 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 82 56 81 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 55 79 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-070100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 85 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-070100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 68 55 66 / 20 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 64 54 62 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-070100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-070100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 74 57 73 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 58 74 57 73 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 59 75 58 76 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 79 57 80 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 76 57 75 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-070100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 88 57 89 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 56 84 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-070100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 79 57 80 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 85 54 84 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-070100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 72 54 68 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-070100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ511-070100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ530-070100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 68 57 67 / 20 20 0 0

Big Sur 52 71 53 68 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-070100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 67 55 66 / 20 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 74 50 74 / 10 10 0 0

Hollister 55 74 54 74 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-070100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 79 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-070100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-070100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 87 48 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather