CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020

652 FPUS56 KMTR 311001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 67 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 88 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 82 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 82 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 91 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 67 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 63 55 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 73 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 73 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 76 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 80 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 75 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 90 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 87 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 81 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 90 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 78 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 70 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 78 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 70 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 78 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 81 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 101.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 87 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 95 54 96 / 0 0 0 0

