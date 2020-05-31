CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

_____

642 FPUS56 KMTR 311001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 64 49 66 / 50 10 10 0

$$

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 76 49 83 / 50 10 10 0

San Rafael 54 73 54 78 / 40 10 10 0

Napa 52 74 52 80 / 40 10 10 0

$$

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 74 56 81 / 50 0 10 0

$$

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 65 54 68 / 30 10 10 0

Ocean Beach 53 62 52 64 / 40 10 10 0

$$

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 68 54 70 / 20 10 10 0

Oakland 56 69 55 73 / 30 10 10 0

Fremont 56 72 56 76 / 30 10 10 0

Redwood City 56 73 54 76 / 30 10 10 0

Mountain View 56 72 54 76 / 20 10 10 0

$$

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 77 55 84 / 40 10 10 0

Livermore 54 75 54 81 / 40 10 10 0

$$

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 75 54 79 / 30 10 10 0

Morgan Hill 53 78 53 82 / 40 10 10 0

$$

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 70 52 74 / 30 10 10 0

$$

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 67 53 68 / 40 10 10 0

Big Sur 50 70 52 71 / 50 10 10 0

$$

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 69 54 71 / 40 10 10 0

Carmel Valley 50 72 49 73 / 40 10 10 0

Hollister 53 73 52 77 / 40 10 10 0

$$

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 79 53 83 / 30 10 10 0

$$

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 80 51 83 / 30 10 10 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather