CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020

_____

184 FPUS56 KMTR 101001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 62 47 60 / 0 0 30 70

$$

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 74 45 68 / 0 0 20 70

San Rafael 50 69 50 68 / 0 0 10 50

Napa 49 73 47 68 / 0 0 10 50

$$

CAZ507-110100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 75 47 68 / 0 0 10 60

$$

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 63 51 65 / 0 0 10 50

Ocean Beach 51 61 51 63 / 0 0 10 50

$$

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 66 52 67 / 0 0 0 40

Oakland 52 67 52 70 / 0 0 0 40

Fremont 52 73 51 73 / 0 0 0 40

Redwood City 51 74 51 73 / 0 0 0 40

Mountain View 51 75 51 73 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 52 75 49 75 / 0 0 0 40

Livermore 51 77 49 75 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 50 78 49 75 / 0 0 0 40

Morgan Hill 50 78 47 75 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 66 47 66 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-110100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 67 49 70 / 0 0 0 40

Big Sur 48 67 47 68 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 69 48 72 / 0 0 0 30

Carmel Valley 46 74 45 74 / 0 0 0 40

Hollister 48 73 46 73 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 82 47 78 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

$$

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 83 45 80 / 0 0 0 20

$$

_____

