CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020

_____

792 FPUS56 KMTR 041001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-050100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 64 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-050100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 79 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 45 74 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 42 76 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-050100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 78 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-050100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 66 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 63 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-050100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-050100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 66 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 48 71 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 73 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 47 73 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 46 73 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-050100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 80 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 43 77 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-050100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 79 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-050100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 74 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-050100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-050100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-050100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 67 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 75 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-050100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 70 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 74 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 43 76 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-050100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 81 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-050100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-050100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 80 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

