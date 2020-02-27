CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
_____
986 FPUS56 KMTR 271101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-280200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 44 70 46 65 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-280200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 42 78 45 75 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 46 75 49 71 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 45 76 47 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-280200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph...
becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 48 75 50 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-280200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 48 72 50 67 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 48 70 51 65 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-280200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
CAZ508-280200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 48 72 51 68 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 48 75 50 71 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 47 77 50 74 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 48 76 51 73 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 47 77 51 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-280200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 44 78 47 76 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 45 77 49 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-280200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 46 80 50 77 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 46 80 49 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-280200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds...becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 46 76 50 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-280200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up
to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ511-280200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds...becoming south up to
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the
40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ530-280200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 48 74 50 70 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 51 75 53 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-280200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 46 79 50 75 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 46 79 49 77 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 45 78 48 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-280200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 44 81 48 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-280200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-280200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 39 80 47 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather