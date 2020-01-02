CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

628 FPUS56 KMTR 021101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-030200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 58 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-030200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 64 38 62 / 0 0 0 10

San Rafael 44 60 42 59 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 41 61 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-030200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 60 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-030200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 58 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 58 46 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-030200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-030200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 58 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 45 59 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 43 60 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 44 61 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 43 61 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-030200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 41 61 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 40 62 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-030200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 62 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 40 62 40 64 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ529-030200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 60 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-030200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ511-030200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ530-030200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 61 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 61 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-030200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 61 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 41 63 42 66 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 41 61 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-030200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 63 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-030200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

CAZ518-030200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 62 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

