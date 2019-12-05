CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around

50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 56 52 58 / 90 20 50 100

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 59 48 60 / 50 20 50 100

San Rafael 50 60 53 62 / 90 20 40 100

Napa 47 56 51 59 / 80 10 30 100

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 54 51 55 / 70 10 30 100

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 59 53 61 / 90 10 30 100

Ocean Beach 51 58 53 60 / 90 10 30 100

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 60 52 62 / 100 10 30 100

Oakland 51 59 53 61 / 90 10 20 100

Fremont 48 59 50 61 / 100 0 10 100

Redwood City 49 60 52 62 / 100 10 20 100

Mountain View 47 59 51 61 / 100 0 10 100

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 59 48 63 / 90 10 10 100

Livermore 46 59 48 63 / 100 0 10 100

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 61 50 63 / 100 10 10 100

Morgan Hill 46 61 47 63 / 100 10 10 100

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 60 47 61 / 100 10 20 100

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows around 50. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 50. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 61 52 63 / 100 10 10 100

Big Sur 51 61 52 62 / 100 30 20 100

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 61 49 62 / 100 0 10 90

Carmel Valley 48 62 52 63 / 90 10 10 100

Hollister 47 61 48 63 / 90 0 0 80

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 61 48 63 / 100 10 10 80

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds 35 to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 61 47 62 / 100 10 10 70

