CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019
_____
422 FPUS56 KMTR 021101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-030200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 45 56 50 59 / 100 80 40 50
$$
CAZ506-030200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 37 58 48 62 / 100 80 50 40
San Rafael 47 60 52 60 / 100 80 40 50
Napa 42 57 49 59 / 100 90 50 50
$$
CAZ507-030200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Rain may be
heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 42 53 52 57 / 100 80 50 40
$$
CAZ006-030200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 49 59 53 60 / 100 80 40 50
Ocean Beach 49 59 52 59 / 100 80 40 60
$$
CAZ509-030200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows around
50. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
50.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ508-030200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 48 59 52 61 / 100 80 40 70
Oakland 48 60 52 61 / 100 90 40 60
Fremont 46 59 50 60 / 100 90 40 60
Redwood City 48 60 51 61 / 100 90 40 60
Mountain View 46 59 50 62 / 100 90 40 60
$$
CAZ510-030200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 44 60 50 61 / 100 90 40 40
Livermore 43 59 49 61 / 100 90 50 50
$$
CAZ513-030200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows around 50. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 43 61 51 63 / 90 90 50 60
Morgan Hill 44 60 47 63 / 100 90 50 70
$$
CAZ529-030200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs around 60. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 43 61 50 63 / 100 90 50 70
$$
CAZ512-030200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s.
$$
CAZ511-030200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ530-030200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 47 61 51 63 / 100 90 60 70
Big Sur 48 61 53 64 / 100 100 90 90
$$
CAZ528-030200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 47 59 51 63 / 100 90 60 70
Carmel Valley 43 61 48 65 / 100 100 90 70
Hollister 44 58 47 62 / 100 90 50 60
$$
CAZ516-030200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog. Rain. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 44 59 48 63 / 100 90 90 70
$$
CAZ517-030200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
$$
CAZ518-030200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 42 57 46 64 / 100 90 80 60
$$
