CAZ505-300200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 37 51 40 50 / 20 10 10 100
$$
CAZ506-300200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph
increasing to east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 27 56 31 51 / 10 0 0 90
San Rafael 38 56 41 54 / 20 10 0 90
Napa 33 52 35 48 / 30 0 10 90
$$
CAZ507-300200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 33 49 37 45 / 20 0 20 90
$$
CAZ006-300200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 41 53 43 53 / 40 10 0 90
Ocean Beach 41 51 44 52 / 40 10 0 90
$$
CAZ509-300200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows
near 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ508-300200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 40 54 43 54 / 50 20 0 90
Oakland 39 53 42 53 / 30 10 0 90
Fremont 36 50 38 50 / 50 20 0 90
Redwood City 39 53 41 53 / 50 30 0 90
Mountain View 35 51 38 52 / 50 20 0 90
$$
CAZ510-300200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 34 54 36 52 / 20 10 0 90
Livermore 32 52 34 52 / 40 10 0 90
$$
CAZ513-300200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 33 54 36 53 / 60 20 0 90
Morgan Hill 33 54 34 53 / 60 20 0 90
$$
CAZ529-300200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds...becoming east around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 34 54 37 53 / 70 30 10 90
$$
CAZ512-300200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow
level 2700 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level
2900 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing
to southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ511-300200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Snow in the morning. Rain. Highs in the
30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to
35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s. Southeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ530-300200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 38 53 40 55 / 60 50 10 80
Big Sur 39 54 42 57 / 80 60 0 90
$$
CAZ528-300200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 36 52 38 54 / 70 40 0 90
Carmel Valley 33 54 35 56 / 70 50 10 90
Hollister 32 51 34 52 / 60 20 0 90
$$
CAZ516-300200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light winds...becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 32 54 34 54 / 90 40 0 90
$$
CAZ517-300200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. A chance of rain and a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
CAZ518-300200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain with
snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 32 53 33 53 / 50 30 0 80
$$
