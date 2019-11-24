CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

_____

098 FPUS56 KMTR 241101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. A chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 62 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-250200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Widespread frost. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and

flurries. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 71 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 43 67 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 39 67 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-250200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a

slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 67 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-250200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 63 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 61 47 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-250200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of

sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-250200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 65 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 45 64 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 42 64 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 42 66 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 42 65 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-250200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and

flurries. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 41 69 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 38 69 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-250200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 67 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 38 70 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-250200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 68 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-250200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain and a chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely with possible snow showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs near

50.

$$

CAZ511-250200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with possible showers and

thunderstorms. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

in the 20s to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and

flurries. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a slight

chance of snow. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and

flurries. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ530-250200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

sprinkles. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 64 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 69 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-250200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Patchy frost. Rain

likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 67 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 38 71 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 39 70 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-250200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Widespread frost. Rain

likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 72 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-250200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a slight chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of snow.

Light snow accumulations. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of snow and rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and

flurries. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-250200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a slight

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries and

sprinkles. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 74 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather