CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

_____

709 FPUS56 KMTR 031001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-040100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 70 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-040100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 81 37 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 46 76 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 41 77 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-040100-

North Bay Mountains-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 77 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-040100-

San Francisco-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 70 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 67 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-040100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

$$

CAZ508-040100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 73 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 48 73 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 45 75 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 48 75 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 44 75 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-040100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 78 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 43 78 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-040100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 77 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 41 80 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-040100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 76 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-040100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-040100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ530-040100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 72 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 77 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-040100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 75 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 80 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 40 80 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-040100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 82 42 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-040100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s to 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-040100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

200 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 82 43 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather