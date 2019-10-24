CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 85 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-250100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 93 48 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 90 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-250100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 86 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-250100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 90 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 87 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-250100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

CAZ508-250100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 90 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 91 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 88 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 89 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 89 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-250100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 91 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-250100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 54 91 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 92 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-250100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds...

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 93 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-250100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ511-250100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ530-250100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 86 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 60 87 64 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-250100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 93 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 93 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 92 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-250100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 92 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-250100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ518-250100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows

in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 92 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

