CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

_____

911 FPUS56 KMTR 311001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 77 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 93 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 88 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 87 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 92 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 73 60 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 57 69 58 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 80 61 80 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 59 79 61 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 84 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 86 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 82 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 95 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 92 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 87 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 94 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds...

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except

patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 79 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 74 60 76 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 80 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 75 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 83 57 85 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 55 85 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 100 58 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather