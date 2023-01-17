CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023

_____

006 FPUS56 KSGX 171000

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

CAZ552-172215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 58. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 44. Areas of winds west 10 mph becoming southeast

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 62.

$$

CAZ554-172215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. Areas of winds west

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Areas of winds west 10 mph becoming southeast

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 58. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 62.

$$

CAZ043-172215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 57. Areas of

winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of winds

west 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 58. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming

west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ050-172215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 56 in the western

valleys to 46 to 51 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59 in the western

valleys to 52 to 56 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55 in

the western valleys to 48 to 53 near the foothills. Areas of

winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 32 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to

52 to 57 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to

57 to 62 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59 in the western valleys

to 49 to 54 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-172215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 31 to 37. Areas of winds south 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

$$

CAZ057-172215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs 47 to 53. Snow level 3500 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Areas of winds south

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds

west 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56.

$$

CAZ055-172215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 38 above 6000 feet to 37 to

43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 12 to 22 above 6000 feet to 20 to 30 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 42 above 6000 feet to 42 to 48 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26 above 6000 feet

to 24 to 33 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 32 to 40 above 6000 feet to 38 to 44 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 39 above 6000 feet to 39 to

46 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 46 above

6000 feet to 45 to 52 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 47 above 6000 feet to 46 to

51 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 36 above 6000 feet to 36 to

43 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-172215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs 38 to 47. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 50. Areas of winds south 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 19 to 29. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 44.

$$

CAZ058-172215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs 38 to 46. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 32. Areas of winds

west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52. Areas of winds south

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 34. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 49. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows 25 to

33. Snow level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 28 to 35. Snow level 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 41 to 48.

$$

CAZ060-172215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 24 to 31. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Areas of winds

northwest to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Areas of winds

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 54. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 24 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 26 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 50.

$$

CAZ065-172215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50 through the pass to 56 to 60 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 through the pass to 39 to

44 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56 through the pass to

60 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39 through the pass

to 40 to 44 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50 through the pass to 56 to 59 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 through the pass to 60 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 through the pass to

64 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 through the pass to 63 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 51 through the pass to

55 to 58 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-172215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds northwest 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Areas of winds

northwest 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 63. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 61.

$$

CAZ062-172215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

200 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63.

Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

