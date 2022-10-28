CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

CAZ552-282200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to

the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ554-282200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ043-282200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70 near the coast to the lower 70s inland. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s near the coast to the mid 70s inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s near the coast to

the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ050-282200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to the upper 60s near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s in the

western valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s in the western valleys to the mid 50s near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-282200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ057-282200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Snow level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Snow level 5000 feet.

$$

CAZ055-282200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s above 6000 feet to

the mid 60s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph this

afternoon. Light winds this morning. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear. Lows in

the mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s above 6000 feet to the

mid 60s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s above 6000 feet to the upper 60s below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s above 6000 feet to

the upper 60s below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet

to the upper 50s below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level above

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs around 40 above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below 6000 feet.

Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 30. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below

6000 feet. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

CAZ056-282200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming

5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Snow level 5000 feet.

$$

CAZ058-282200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

$$

CAZ060-282200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming east

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ065-282200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear. Lows in

the mid 50s through the pass to the upper 50s in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s through the pass

to the mid 80s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s through the pass

to the upper 70s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s through the pass to the lower 70s in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ061-282200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

CAZ062-282200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

