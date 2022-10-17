CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2022

_____

942 FPUS56 KSGX 171014

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

CAZ552-172115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to

the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches

to the upper 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower 70s at

the beaches to the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs in the upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then low clouds.

A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds. Highs in the mid 60s at the

beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-172115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, then mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then low clouds.

A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ043-172115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast

to the upper 80s inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower 70s near

the coast to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then low clouds.

A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ050-172115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s in the western valleys to the

lower 80s near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ048-172115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then areas of low

clouds. A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ057-172115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

CAZ055-172115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s above 6000 feet to

the lower 70s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northeast 15

mph this afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas

of winds northeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to

in the upper 50s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s above 6000 feet

to the mid 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s above

6000 feet to in the lower 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s above 6000 feet

to the lower 70s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60 above 6000 feet to 70 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

above 6000 feet to mid 60s below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000

feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s above 6000 feet to the lower 60s below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-172115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ058-172115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ060-172115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ065-172115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s through the pass to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s through the pass to in the upper 80s in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s through the pass to in the mid 80s in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ061-172115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ062-172115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

314 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

