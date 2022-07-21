CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

813 FPUS56 KSGX 212025

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

CAZ552-221000-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

71 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

71 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 71 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-221000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

77 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

77 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 77 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 78 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-221000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast

to 75 to 80 inland.

$$

CAZ050-221000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 in

the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 in

the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to

82 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

77 to 82 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-221000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-221000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92.

$$

CAZ055-221000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 62 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to

88 to 97 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to

62 to 72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to

88 to 96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to

83 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to

82 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

83 to 91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-221000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

CAZ058-221000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-221000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 110. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 108. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ065-221000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77 through the pass to 86 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 104 through the pass to 108 to 113 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76 through the pass to

85 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 104 through the pass to 106 to 111 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 82.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 98 through the pass

to 99 to 104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 97 through the pass to 99 to 104 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 97 through the pass to

99 to 104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 99 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-221000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 114. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph becoming

southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 111. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 83.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

$$

CAZ062-221000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

124 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 113 to 118. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 110 to 115. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 86.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 79 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather