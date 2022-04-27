CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

571 FPUS56 KSGX 270933

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

CAZ552-272230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to

67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

south 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 67 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 at the beaches to

70 to 75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-272230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ043-272230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

drizzle overnight. Lows around 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland.

$$

CAZ050-272230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 43 to 52.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ048-272230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ057-272230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 75.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

61 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 69 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 75.

$$

CAZ055-272230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 64 to 74 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 37 to 47 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 59 to

69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 70 above 6000 feet to 67 to

76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 above 6000 feet to 71 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to 77 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 68 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-272230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

61 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

$$

CAZ058-272230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 75.

$$

CAZ060-272230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Lows 42 to 48.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

$$

CAZ065-272230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 through the pass to 86 to 91 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 51 to 56 through the pass to 60 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs around 75 through the pass to 81 to 86 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

evening. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 87 to 92 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to 91 to

96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 89 to 94 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 88 to

93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to

86 to 91 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-272230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

$$

CAZ062-272230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

233 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 55 to 61.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

