CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

CAZ552-270145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 at the beaches to

72 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs around 62 at the beaches to 62 to 67 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 47 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63 at the

beaches to 64 to 69 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 65 to 70 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65 at the beaches to 64 to 69 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 66 to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-270145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

78 to 83 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 towards the coast to

71 to 76 farther inland. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 47 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 69.

CAZ043-270145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 72 inland. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 65. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ050-270145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67 in the western valleys to 57 to

62 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70.

CAZ048-270145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to

64. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 43 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73.

CAZ057-270145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61.

Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 43 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

67.

CAZ055-270145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to

82 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 36 to 46 above 6000 feet to 43 to 53 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 64 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

Snow level 7000 feet. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 47 to

57 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7500 feet in

the afternoon. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then snow showers with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely overnight. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level

6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 44 to

53 above 6000 feet to 52 to 60 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5500 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet

to 59 to 68 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to 64 below

6000 feet. Snow level 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to 65 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-270145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

Snow level 7000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to 62. Snow level 7000 feet...

becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 52 to 61. Snow level 5500 feet...

becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 66. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 43. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 67.

CAZ058-270145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 46. Areas

of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Windy. Lows 36 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

CAZ060-270145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 87. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 76.

CAZ065-270145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 91 through the pass to 93 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 57 to 62 through the pass to 62 to 67 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82 through the pass to 86 to 91 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

63 to 68 through the pass to 71 to 76 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Breezy. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

67 through the pass to 72 to 77 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 75 through the

pass to 81 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 through the pass to

77 to 82 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 through the pass to 77 to 82 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-270145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

CAZ062-270145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

340 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Windy. Lows 48 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85.

