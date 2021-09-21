CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

_____

934 FPUS56 KSGX 210946

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

CAZ552-220100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-220100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 92 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 towards the coast to

95 farther inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

87 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 81 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to 80 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ043-220100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

$$

CAZ050-220100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92 in the western

valleys to 93 to 98 near the foothills. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-220100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ057-220100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

$$

CAZ055-220100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 54 to

64 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to

82 to 89 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

west 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 80 above 6000 feet to 80 to 87 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet to 79 to 85 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 76 above 6000 feet to

76 to 84 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to

75 to 83 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 74 to

82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-220100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

$$

CAZ058-220100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 92. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

$$

CAZ060-220100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

$$

CAZ065-220100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 102 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 72 through the pass to 78 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming

north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 79. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

101 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 91 through the pass to 97 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90 through the pass to 97 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 96 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-220100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ062-220100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

246 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

17

_____

