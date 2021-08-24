CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

_____

795 FPUS56 KSGX 240948

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

CAZ552-250100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Sky partially obscured by smoke in the afternoon. Haze. Highs

around 75 at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Sky partially obscured by smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 85 to 90 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-250100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then sunny. Haze. Highs

around 81 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Haze in the evening. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Sky partially obscured by smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to 94 farther inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

93 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 85 towards the coast to 90 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 91 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 towards the coast to

93 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-250100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Sky

partially obscured by smoke in the afternoon. Haze. Highs 74 to

79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Haze in the evening. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Sky partially obscured by smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Haze in the evening. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 86 to 91 inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

$$

CAZ050-250100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Haze, warmer. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 87 to

92 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows

61 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Sky partially obscured by smoke in the

morning. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 91 in the western

valleys to 92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to

70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys

to 95 to 100 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to

95 to 100 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-250100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Sky partially obscured by smoke in the

morning. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ057-250100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 82 to 91. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows

62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs

88 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to

71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ055-250100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 75 to

85 above 6000 feet to 81 to 90 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to

61 above 6000 feet to 58 to 68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to

86 above 6000 feet to 84 to 93 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 55 to

65. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to 85 to

94 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 89 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet to 88 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to 94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-250100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to

70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-250100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, warmer. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 64 to

72. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 96.

$$

CAZ060-250100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 95 to 104.

Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows

60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 105. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to

72. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 105.

$$

CAZ065-250100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs around 97 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 72 to 77 through

the pass to 79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs around 101 through the pass to 108 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 77 to

85. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 85.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ061-250100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows 79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Sky partially obscured by smoke. Areas

of smoke. Highs around 110. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 107.

$$

CAZ062-250100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Sky partially obscured by smoke. Areas

of smoke. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 83 to

88. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 105 to 110.

$$

17

_____

