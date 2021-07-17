CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 16, 2021 _____ 006 FPUS56 KSGX 171025 ZFPSGX Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California National Weather Service San Diego CA 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 CAZ552-180130- Orange County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. $$ CAZ554-180130- Orange County Inland Areas- Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 68. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 83 farther inland. $$ CAZ043-180130- San Diego County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. $$ CAZ050-180130- San Diego County Valleys- Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 62 to 67. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills. $$ CAZ048-180130- San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire- Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 65 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 97. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. $$ CAZ057-180130- Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills- 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. $$ CAZ055-180130- San Bernardino County Mountains- Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds south 15 mph, Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 63 to 73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 91 below 6000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 57 to 67. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to 89 below 6000 feet. $$ CAZ056-180130- Riverside County Mountains- Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 59 to 69. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. $$ CAZ058-180130- San Diego County Mountains- Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 65 to 72. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 63 to 72. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 97. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 73. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 75. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 63 to 72. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91. $$ CAZ060-180130- Apple and Lucerne Valleys- Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 72 to 79. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 102. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 78. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 76. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 100. $$ CAZ065-180130- San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning- Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows around 76 through the pass to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming around 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 75 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph... becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101 through the pass to 105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 76 to 85. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101 through the pass to 104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 74 to 84. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. $$ CAZ061-180130- Coachella Valley- Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 110. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 85. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 80 to 85. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. $$ CAZ062-180130- San Diego County Deserts- Including the city of Borrego Springs 325 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 88. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 87. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 90. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 81 to 86. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. $$