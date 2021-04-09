CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

_____

353 FPUS56 KSGX 091014

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

CAZ552-091115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds south

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs around 63 at the beaches to 67 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64 at the beaches to 65 to 70 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-091115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

75 to 80 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 towards the coast to

74 to 79 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70 towards the coast to 71 to 76 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ043-091115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 66 near the coast to 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 66 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 68 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland.

$$

CAZ050-091115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ048-091115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ057-091115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 73 to 82. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 78. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71.

$$

CAZ055-091115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to

70 to 77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 40 to

50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to 76 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 61 to

69 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to

60 to 68 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to

60 to 68 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-091115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 73. Snow level 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

$$

CAZ058-091115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 60 to

69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.

$$

CAZ060-091115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 79.

$$

CAZ065-091115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 87 through the pass

to 93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 through the pass to 63 to

68 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to 91 to

96 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 82 through the pass

to 87 to 92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 75 through the pass

to 82 to 87 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 77 through the

pass to 79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 through the pass to

80 to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-091115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 86.

$$

CAZ062-091115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

_____

