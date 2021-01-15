CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021

288 FPUS56 KSGX 151036

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

CAZ552-160145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

CAZ554-160145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ043-160145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to

87 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near

the coast to 75 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64.

CAZ050-160145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

80 to 85 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 77 to

82 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

around 66 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

CAZ048-160145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53 in wind sheltered areas to

50 to 60 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to

78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

CAZ057-160145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to

75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ055-160145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to

68 to 78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas

of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 41 to

51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, light winds becoming west 15 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 65 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 63 to 73 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to

61 above 6000 feet to 58 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 33 to 40 above

6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Windy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 48 to

56 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 48 above 6000 feet to

47 to 54 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-160145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 48 to 54. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56.

CAZ058-160145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds northeast

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 46 to 52. Snow level 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 33 to 41. Snow level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 49 to 56. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 57.

CAZ060-160145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Windy, cooler. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Snow level 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

CAZ065-160145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 through the pass to 83 to

88 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around

74 through the pass to 75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 56 through

the pass to 60 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60 through the pass to 62 to 67 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 61 through the pass to 63 to 68 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-160145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ062-160145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

236 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

