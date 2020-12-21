CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

845 FPUS56 KSGX 211102

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

CAZ552-212300-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 77 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 65 to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-212300-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 72. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

$$

CAZ043-212300-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 64 near the coast to 66 to 71 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to

47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 72 inland. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 73 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 68 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

66 inland.

$$

CAZ050-212300-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 in the western

valleys to 66 to 71 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

72 to 77 in the western valleys to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ048-212300-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Areas of winds east 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 45 in wind sheltered areas to 43 to 51 in warmer locations.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ057-212300-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Colder.

Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

64 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

CAZ055-212300-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 62 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Colder.

Lows 27 to 37 above 6000 feet to 34 to 44 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to 59 to

65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to

52 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 53 to 61 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to

52 to 60 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 52 to

60 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-212300-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Colder.

Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

$$

CAZ058-212300-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Colder.

Lows 38 to 48. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming

northeast overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

$$

CAZ060-212300-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-212300-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 56. Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 through the pass to

68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ061-212300-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ062-212300-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

302 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

