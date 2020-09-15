CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
_____
779 FPUS56 KSGX 151935
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
CAZ552-161000-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around
64. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs
80 to 85 at the beaches to 88 to 93 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Haze in the evening, then patchy fog overnight. Lows
61 to 66. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to
81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to
67. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to
82 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to
83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to
81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to
81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to
79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-161000-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 65. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast
to 91 to 96 farther inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to
67. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to
93 farther inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 86 towards the coast to
90 farther inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to
86 farther inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to
83 farther inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to
82 farther inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to
82 farther inland.
$$
CAZ043-161000-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to
67. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs
80 to 85 near the coast to 89 to 94 inland. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Haze in the evening, then patchy fog overnight. Lows
62 to 67. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 86 to 91 inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to
67. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to
87 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to
83 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to
80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to
65.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to
82 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to
82 inland.
$$
CAZ050-161000-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Haze. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to
68. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys
to 93 to 98 near the foothills. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the
foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys
to 88 to 93 near the foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys
to 85 to 90 near the foothills.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys
to 84 to 89 near the foothills.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys
to 84 to 89 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-161000-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds
west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to
68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds
west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
$$
CAZ057-161000-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 65 to 72. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Haze. Highs 91 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to
72. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.
$$
CAZ055-161000-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows
46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of
winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to
84 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Light winds in the morning.
Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the
evening. Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to 65 below
6000 feet. Light winds. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,
areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to
84 to 91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to
90 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to
87 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to
87 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 78 to
86 below 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 77 to
85 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-161000-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds
west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.
Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.
$$
CAZ058-161000-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 88 to 96. Areas of winds
west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.
Areas of winds west 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 88 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.
$$
CAZ060-161000-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.
Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to
70. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds
west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.
$$
CAZ065-161000-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.
Lows around 73 through the pass to 77 to 82 in the northern
Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north
overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of
winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around
74 through the pass to 78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley.
Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 98 through the pass to 104 in the northern Coachella
Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...
becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 82. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 98 through the pass to
101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to
102 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 77.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 98 to
103 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to
100 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to
99 in the northern Coachella Valley.
$$
CAZ061-161000-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds west
15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds west
15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds
west 15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
CAZ062-161000-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
1235 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 84. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
$$
_____
