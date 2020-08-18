CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

846 FPUS56 KSGX 180943

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

CAZ552-190045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches

to 90 to 95 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 70.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

81 to 86 at the beaches to 88 to 93 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to

72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to

72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-190045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

91 to 96 towards the coast to 99 to 104 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 69 to 74.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

88 to 93 towards the coast to 97 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

96 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

97 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87 towards the coast to

92 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89 towards the coast to

93 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 90 to

95 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-190045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 91 to

96 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

80 to 85 near the coast to 88 to 93 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to

72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 near the coast to 87 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to

72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

$$

CAZ050-190045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 95 to 100 in the western valleys to 102 to 107 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 70 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to 98 to 103 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys

to 97 to 102 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to 96 to 101 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-190045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

73 to 78. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ057-190045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 99 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

$$

CAZ055-190045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

92 above 6000 feet to 93 to 101 below 6000 feet. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 67 to 77 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

84 to 92 above 6000 feet to 92 to 99 below 6000 feet. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 93 above 6000 feet to 92 to 99 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 89 to 98 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to

88 to 96 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 89 to 96 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-190045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to

103. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

67 to 77. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

94 to 104. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ058-190045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 73 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 103. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 94 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 99.

$$

CAZ060-190045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

105 to 112. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

74 to 81. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 104 to 112. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 112. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 109.

$$

CAZ065-190045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

84 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 108 through the pass to 112 to 117 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107 through the pass to

111 to 116 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 104 through the pass to 110 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 79 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 89.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-190045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

$$

CAZ062-190045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

243 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 113 to 118. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 91. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 114 to 119. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 84 to 92.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

