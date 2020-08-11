CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020

199 FPUS56 KSGX 110932

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

CAZ552-120045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 88 to

93 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-120045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

81 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

89 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 86 towards the coast to 91 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 towards the coast to

96 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 towards the coast to

100 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 92 to 97 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 90 to 95 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-120045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

80 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 89 to

94 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 86 inland.

$$

CAZ050-120045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98 in the western valleys to

97 to 102 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99 in the western valleys

to 99 to 104 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

95 to 100 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-120045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 99 to 105.

$$

CAZ057-120045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ055-120045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to

85 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, areas of winds southwest 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 89 to

97 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 91 to

99 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 91 to 99 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 91 above 6000 feet to 90 to

98 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-120045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 99. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ058-120045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 74. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 75.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100.

$$

CAZ060-120045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ065-120045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75 through the pass to 78 to

83 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 86. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to

110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 82 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to

111 to 116 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to

111 to 116 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 88.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 105 through the pass to 109 to 114 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-120045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 114.

$$

CAZ062-120045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 91. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 83 to 92.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 112 to 117.

$$

