CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020

_____

982 FPUS56 KSGX 020849

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

CAZ552-022100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to

85 to 90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-022100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 87 towards the

coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

90 to 95 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-022100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to

83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to

87 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to

86 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-022100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ048-022100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ057-022100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ055-022100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 42 to

52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to

81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet

to 79 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to

82 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

87 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-022100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ058-022100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 88.

$$

CAZ060-022100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

$$

CAZ065-022100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 90 to

95 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 90 to

95 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to 93 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 99 to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 97 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-022100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ062-022100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

148 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 106.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather