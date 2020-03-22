CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

_____

412 FPUS56 KSGX 220841

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

CAZ552-222100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ554-222100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

$$

CAZ043-222100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 62. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ050-222100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys to 62 to 67 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to 56 to

61 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 63 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

59 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to

57 to 62 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ048-222100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 61. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ057-222100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 43 to 51. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 62. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 60. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 47. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to

58. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 67.

$$

CAZ055-222100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 52 to

59 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, light winds becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows 22 to

32 above 6000 feet to 30 to 40 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 7 to 9 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49 above

6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Local total snow accumulation 8 to 11 inches. Snow

level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 48 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to 45 to

53 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy.

Lows 23 to 33. Snow level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 34 to 42 above 6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 51 above

6000 feet to 49 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to 61 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-222100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 64. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 7000 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Local

snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

48 to 58. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

44 to 53. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 65.

$$

CAZ058-222100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 33 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 39.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 44 to 50. Snow level

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 29 to 37. Snow level 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

CAZ060-222100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 62 to

70. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows 37 to 45.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 67. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 32 to 38. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 60. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 71.

$$

CAZ065-222100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 48 to 54.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ061-222100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ062-222100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

140 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 57. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

69 to 74. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather