CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to

52. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 64.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

59. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62 in the western valleys to 49 to

54 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 40 to 48.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 59 in the western

valleys to 49 to 54 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the

foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71 in the western valleys

to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

66 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 45. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 46. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 58. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 46. Snow

level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Snow level

4500 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

62.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING

TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 34 to 41 above 6000 feet to 43 to 49 below 6000 feet.

Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 27 above 6000 feet to 25 to 35 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 32 to 41

above 6000 feet to 40 to 47 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30

mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 32. Local total snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 37 to 45 above 6000 feet to 46 to 52 below

6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 53 above

6000 feet to 52 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 56 to 63 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 7000 feet...

becoming 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to

50 to 56 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

28 to 38. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to 55 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING

TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 42 to 48. Local

snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30

mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 23 to 33. Local

snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 42 to

49. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level

4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 35. Local total snow

accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 65. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Snow level 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 60.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 32

to 42. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 51 to 60. Snow

level 6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING

TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs 41 to 47. Local

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4000

feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 29 to 38.

Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 48. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Local

total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Little snow

accumulation expected. Lows 31 to 38. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 49 to 55. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 39 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to

57.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 32 to 38. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

68.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 62.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming north with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

133 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

