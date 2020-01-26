CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

034 FPUS56 KSGX 261122

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

CAZ552-270230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-270230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs around 73. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ043-270230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

68 to 73 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

73 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

75 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 inland.

$$

CAZ050-270230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 in the western valleys

to 70 to 75 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 68 to 73 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 in the western valleys

to 68 to 73 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to

71 to 76 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80 in the western valleys

to 74 to 79 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-270230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ057-270230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds becoming north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ056-270230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

$$

CAZ058-270230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 74.

$$

CAZ060-270230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ065-270230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ061-270230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ062-270230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

322 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

