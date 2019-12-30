CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

823 FPUS56 KSGX 301111

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

CAZ552-310215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs around 64. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ554-310215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ043-310215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 63. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ050-310215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the

foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in the western

valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ048-310215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 68. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ057-310215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 52 to 61. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 68. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ055-310215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to

43 above 6000 feet to 38 to 48 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 18 to 28 above

6000 feet to 25 to 34 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Local total snow accumulation 3 to 4 inches. Areas

of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph ...except

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near ridge tops and

along desert slopes. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 44 to 54 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 50 to 57 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to

52 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 59 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 57 to

64 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-310215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. Local snow accumulation around

1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 25 to

35. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 55. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

CAZ058-310215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 38. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 56. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

$$

CAZ060-310215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level 3000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds east 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 29 to 34. Snow level 4000 feet. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-310215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Areas

of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ061-310215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ062-310215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

311 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

