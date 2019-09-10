CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

CAZ552-102200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-102200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the coast to 88 to

93 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 89 towards the coast to

94 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-102200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

around 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

$$

CAZ050-102200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 59.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 in the western valleys

to 93 to 98 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-102200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ057-102200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 77 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ055-102200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to

43 to 53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73 above 6000 feet to 74 to

81 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 78 above 6000 feet to

80 to 88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82 above 6000 feet to 84 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to 85 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 83 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-102200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ058-102200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 82 to 90.

$$

CAZ060-102200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ065-102200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ061-102200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 73 to 78.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 102.

$$

CAZ062-102200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

