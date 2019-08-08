CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

_____

762 FPUS56 KSGX 080130 AAA

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Diego CA

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

Updated to remove the evening mountain and desert thunderstorms

CAZ552-081630-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-081630-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 86 to

91 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-081630-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast

to 79 to 84 inland.

$$

CAZ050-081630-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-081630-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-081630-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-081630-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 56 to 66 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to

53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 79 to 88 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-081630-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

$$

CAZ058-081630-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-081630-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Cooler. Lows 65 to 72. Areas of winds south 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

$$

CAZ065-081630-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ061-081630-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ062-081630-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

630 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

Moede

_____

