CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

014 FPUS56 KSTO 200745

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ013-201215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...26 to

36 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...45 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...28 to

36 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 53 higher

elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36 higher

elevations...31 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 22 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 34 50 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-201215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 18. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 40. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 21. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 26. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 12 to 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 12 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 13 37 17 43 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-201215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 35. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

51 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows around 36. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 63. Lows 33 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 32 53 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 33 53 31 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-201215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around

32. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

49 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 56. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 33 53 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 33 53 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 33 52 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-201215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around

32. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 34 52 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 33 53 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-201215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

35. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 51. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 36 53 30 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-201215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost early in the

morning. Colder. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 32 50 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 32 49 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-201215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 34 higher elevations...31 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...46 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 38. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 53 higher

elevations...51 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 27 41 31 47 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-201215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 29 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 31 48 33 50 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-201215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 34. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 47 to

53. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows around 33. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 61. Lows 29 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 28 48 29 49 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 31 47 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-201215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 27. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 29. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 32 to 47. Lows

16 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 15 38 16 43 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 10 35 10 42 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-201215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1145 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 7 to 22 higher

elevations...21 to 29 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...38 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 26 higher elevations...23 to

31 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 46 higher

elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 31 higher elevations...

28 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 29 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 22 37 28 44 / 0 0 0 0

