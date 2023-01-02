CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ 431 FPUS56 KSTO 020740 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ013-020845- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...30 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations... 1 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. In the valleys, patchy fog after midnight. Lows 23 to 37. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Not as cool. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain showers. Lows 30 to 44. Highs 36 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 44. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of heavy snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 54 37 43 \/ 0 0 80 $$ = CAZ014-020845- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 36. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. In the valleys, patchy fog after midnight. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 38. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 41. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 28 to 37. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 43. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Lows 26 to 34. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 43. Lows 25 to 34. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 39 16 35 \/ 0 0 60 $$ = CAZ015-020845- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 44. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain showers. Lows 41 to 48. Highs 49 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 46. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 40 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 55 32 44 \/ 0 0 80 RED BLUFF 56 35 45 \/ 0 0 70 $$ = CAZ016-020845- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 56. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 41. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 44 to 50. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 57. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 47. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 41 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 56 37 48 \/ 0 0 80 OROVILLE 56 36 48 \/ 0 0 80 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 56 35 48 \/ 0 0 70 $$ = CAZ017-020845- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 55. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37. North winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows around 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 42. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50. Highs 52 to 57. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows around 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs 50 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 56 37 49 \/ 0 0 70 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 37 49 \/ 0 0 70 $$ = CAZ018-020845- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 57. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 38. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 48. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows around 42. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. East winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 44. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows around 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs around 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 60 37 50 \/ 0 0 80 $$ = CAZ019-020845- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows around 42. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 57. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 45. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 57. Lows around 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 56 37 49 \/ 0 0 70 MODESTO 55 37 48 \/ 0 0 70 $$ = CAZ063-020845- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Heavy rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations... except 3 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Not as cool. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 31 to 46. .SATURDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 44 32 36 \/ 0 0 80 $$ = CAZ066-020845- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 45. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain showers. Lows 38 to 49. Highs 44 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 52. Lows 37 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 51 37 43 \/ 0 0 80 $$ = CAZ067-020845- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and heavy snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 45 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 36 to 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 50 30 43 \/ 0 0 70 JACKSON 53 35 48 \/ 0 0 70 $$ = CAZ068-020845- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...32 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 14 to 29. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 41. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Heavy snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog through the night. Lows 19 to 34. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the morning, A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 37 higher elevations...30 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Not as cool. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 31 to 46. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 25 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 40 16 37 \/ 0 0 60 CHESTER 38 11 33 \/ 0 0 60 $$ = CAZ069-020845- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1139 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of snow in the morning. Breezy. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...40 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 9 to 24 higher elevations... 23 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...28 to 36 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a chance of snow showers. Not as cool. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 31 to 46. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 23 to 38. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 39 27 36 \/ 0 0 70 $$ = _____