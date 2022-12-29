CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

536 FPUS56 KSTO 290806

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-300000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and

heavy snow likely late in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 43 higher

elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations, rain

and heavy snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows

29 to 43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 49 higher elevations...

46 to 52 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...41 to

48 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 25 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Not as cool.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 27 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 42 50 / 100 100 100

CAZ014-300000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the morning. Snow in the

morning. A chance of rain late in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 40. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 4000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 27 to 35. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet in the evening. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 39. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 20 to 28.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 31 to 39. Lows 16 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 34 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 39 31 43 / 90 100 100

CAZ015-300000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 56. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain, colder. Highs around 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 39. Highs around 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 48 40 53 / 90 100 100

RED BLUFF 48 46 55 / 90 100 100

CAZ016-300000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 49. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows around 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain. Highs around 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 41. Highs around 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 45. Highs around

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 50 47 57 / 100 100 100

OROVILLE 50 47 56 / 90 100 100

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 50 47 57 / 90 100 100

CAZ017-300000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain

late in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 47. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 53. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows around 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 44. Highs around

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 50 48 57 / 80 100 100

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 51 48 58 / 80 100 100

CAZ018-300000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 48. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows around 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs around 50. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 45. Highs around

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 53 46 61 / 80 100 90

CAZ019-300000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 47. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 56. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 54. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 41 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 42. Highs around 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 45. Highs 49 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 50 49 57 / 80 100 90

MODESTO 50 49 56 / 70 90 80

CAZ063-300000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain and heavy snow late in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...

47 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 51 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 39 36 48 / 100 100 100

CAZ066-300000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 32 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain and a chance of snow. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 42 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 46 45 54 / 90 100 100

CAZ067-300000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early

in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog in the evening. Rain. Lows 39 to 47.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 50 to 56. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Lows

35 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and a slight chance of snow.

Highs 42 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 41. Highs 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 44 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 45 40 50 / 90 100 100

JACKSON 48 45 53 / 90 100 100

CAZ068-300000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING

TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...At higher elevations, areas of freezing fog until late

afternoon. Snow in the morning. Rain late in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. At lower elevations,

areas of freezing fog late in the morning. Highs 30 to 45. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 1 to

6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain and snow in the evening,

then rain after midnight. At higher elevations, heavy rain and

snow, Widespread dense freezing fog after midnight. Lows 26 to

41. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except

1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the

evening. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations, rain

and heavy snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 36 to 51. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then heavy rain and heavy

snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 26 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 34 47 / 80 100 100

CHESTER 37 27 43 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ069-300000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1205 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING

TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...At higher elevations, snow in the morning, then a chance

of heavy rain and snow in the afternoon. Rain and snow in the

morning. A chance of rain and heavy snow in the afternoon. Areas

of freezing fog late in the morning. Highs 29 to 43 higher

elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and snow at

higher elevations. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...36 to

44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to

above 8000 feet after midnight. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and heavy snow at

higher elevations. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...

41 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 10 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...7 to 12 inches higher elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph...except south 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and heavy

snow. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to

43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with heavy rain and snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 40 37 46 / 90 100 100

