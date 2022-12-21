CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

_____

049 FPUS56 KSTO 210808

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-220000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog until late afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 37 to

51 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to

42 higher elevations...36 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

31 to 44 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day.

Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 52.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 43 55 / 10 10 30

$$

=

CAZ014-220000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then

areas of fog late in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 44. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 44. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 28 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 40 to 46. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs 47 to 55. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs

45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 27 43 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-220000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. North winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs around 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 51.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs around

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 55 38 57 / 10 0 20

RED BLUFF 55 42 56 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-220000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

51.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 40 55 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 54 39 54 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 37 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-220000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and frost in the morning. Highs around 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to

61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 42 to 50. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 39 54 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 38 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-220000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and frost in the morning. Highs around 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 42 to 48. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 38 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-220000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

early in the morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 54. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 42 to 50. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to

53.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 38 55 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 53 38 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-220000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to

52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 53.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

Lows 39 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 54. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 48 39 48 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ066-220000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 54.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 44 50 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ067-220000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to

56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68.

Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

53.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 52 38 51 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 53 39 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-220000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

34 to 49. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 44. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy

fog through the day. Highs 36 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

49.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 29 45 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 42 24 43 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-220000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1207 AM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...46 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Snow

level 7000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations.

Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Rain and heavy snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 37 46 / 10 0 0

$$

=

_____

