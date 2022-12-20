CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022

_____

575 FPUS56 KSTO 200734

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-200845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 48. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher

elevations...30 to 38 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, widespread frost

and patchy dense fog in the morning. In the valleys, widespread

frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. At lower elevations, a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 42 higher elevations...38 to

46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...34 to

43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Not as cool. Highs 36 to

48 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. Lows

32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 36 44 / 0 0 60

$$

=

CAZ014-200845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Widespread

frost early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. At higher

elevations, widespread frost early in the afternoon. Highs 30 to

43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 14 to 25. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog through the

day. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

32 to 40. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 25 to 34. Snow

level 5000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 36 to 44. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 23 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 26 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

40 to 52. Lows 23 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 34 18 39 / 0 0 40

$$

=

CAZ015-200845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning.

Areas of dense Fog...locally dense early in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in

the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 51. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs around 64.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 40 32 45 / 0 0 60

RED BLUFF 38 36 46 / 0 10 40

$$

=

CAZ016-200845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Patchy dense fog

until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 48. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 52.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 39 to 47. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 39 38 47 / 0 20 30

OROVILLE 42 38 48 / 0 20 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 42 37 48 / 0 20 10

$$

=

CAZ017-200845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

39 to 45. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 38.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool.

Highs 47 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 52. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 45 39 49 / 0 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 45 38 49 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ018-200845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs 38 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 42 35 50 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ019-200845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs 39 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 48 to

54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 43 39 49 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 40 39 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-200845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 48. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level

3500 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, areas of frost in

the morning, A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 47.

Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

51. Highs 49 to 64.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 42 32 42 / 0 10 40

$$

=

CAZ066-200845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 31 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs 45 to 53. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

52. Highs 55 to 65.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 46 40 44 / 0 20 40

$$

=

CAZ067-200845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

42 to 52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 36 45 / 0 20 20

JACKSON 49 40 50 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ068-200845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost early in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

43. Highs 42 to 57.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 36 25 42 / 0 10 30

CHESTER 32 19 39 / 0 0 40

$$

=

CAZ069-200845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1133 PM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

53 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...34 to 43 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...44 to

56 lower elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs

47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 35 43 / 0 20 20

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather