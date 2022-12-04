CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

710 FPUS56 KSTO 040746

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-040845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon, A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon,

A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. A chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs 28 to 40 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations,

a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 26 to 38 higher elevations...33 to 41 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain showers and

heavy snow showers at higher elevations. Not as cool. Highs 30 to

44 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...33 to 42 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Highs 30 to

44 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows

18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to

36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 22 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 40 46 / 60 100 100

$$

=

CAZ014-040845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the morning, then

widespread frost early in the afternoon, A slight chance of snow

showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon, A slight chance of snow showers early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, patchy fog in the morning. Widespread frost

early in the afternoon, Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread

frost early in the afternoon, A slight chance of snow showers

until late afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon.

Rain showers and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

39. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain

and snow showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 22 to 33. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Rain and

snow showers. Highs 33 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 20 to 30. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 32 to

41. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 31 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

9 to 19. Highs 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 31 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 28 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 32 25 41 / 80 100 100

$$

=

CAZ015-040845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Highs 41 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 42.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 45 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 45. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 46 to

52. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 43 to 52. Lows 29 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 46 36 48 / 70 100 100

RED BLUFF 44 41 52 / 70 90 90

$$

=

CAZ016-040845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 40 to 46.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 58. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog and frost. Colder. Lows 29 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs

around 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 29 to

37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Areas of

frost and patchy fog. Highs around 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 43 42 54 / 100 100 90

OROVILLE 45 42 54 / 100 90 90

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 44 41 56 / 90 90 90

$$

=

CAZ017-040845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 42 to 52.

Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 52 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45.

South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Colder. Lows

31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 30 to

36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 45 44 58 / 90 100 90

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 45 43 58 / 90 100 80

$$

=

CAZ018-040845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

44 to 50...except around 43 near the bay. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 43. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Not as cool.

Highs 56 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 57. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and

frost. Highs around 53. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 43 41 60 / 90 80 70

$$

=

CAZ019-040845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 61. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 59. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and

frost. Highs 48 to 54. Lows 31 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 46 59 / 90 90 70

MODESTO 56 48 60 / 90 90 70

$$

=

CAZ063-040845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of snow showers

early in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the

afternoon, Areas of frost late in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 45.

Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight, A chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight, Patchy

dense fog after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of heavy

snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight, A chance

of heavy snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight.

Lows 26 to 38 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...At lower elevations, patchy dense fog in the morning,

Rain showers, Rain showers through the day. At higher elevations,

heavy rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow showers,

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, Heavy rain and snow showers through the day. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 38 higher

elevations...36 to 42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

38. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 38 31 37 / 30 90 90

$$

=

CAZ066-040845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

38 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

46. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 51.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 46.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 39 to

49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows

25 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 37 to 48. Lows 28 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 45 43 46 / 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ067-040845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Areas of Fog...locally dense late in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 58. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of Fog...locally dense in the evening. Patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Areas of frost. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 49 38 45 / 100 100 100

JACKSON 56 44 51 / 100 100 90

$$

=

CAZ068-040845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

until late afternoon, then rain showers late in the afternoon, A

chance of rain and snow showers until late afternoon. Rain

showers late in the afternoon, Areas of Fog...locally dense in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain showers likely early in

the morning. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of

rain showers late in the morning, then snow showers likely early

in the afternoon. Rain showers in the afternoon. Heavy snow

showers late in the afternoon, Areas of fog in the afternoon,

Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...At higher elevations, areas of fog and freezing fog in

the evening, Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Areas of fog in

the evening. At lower elevations, rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 38. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Highs 28 to 43. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 8 inches lower elevations...except 7 to

13 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then heavy

rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows 22 to 37. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Heavy rain and snow showers.

Highs 24 to 38 higher elevations...30 to 42 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 15 to 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 26 to 41. Lows 17 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 28 41 / 100 100 100

CHESTER 39 25 38 / 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ069-040845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers, Rain showers through

the day, Areas of fog in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a

chance of snow showers early in the morning. A chance of rain

showers in the morning. Snow showers likely late in the morning,

then rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon, Areas

of fog late in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...

41 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

7500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph...except south 10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...At higher elevations, areas of fog and freezing fog in

the evening, Areas of fog and freezing fog in the evening, Rain

showers and heavy snow showers in the evening, then rain showers,

heavy snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. At lower elevations, rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms, Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows 23 to 35 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...7 to

12 inches higher elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph...except south 10 to 50 mph

over ridges. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 55 mph after

midnight. Over ridges, gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph...except southwest 10 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to

33 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 2 to 8 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Heavy rain and snow

showers. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to 47 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...

except 3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to

30. Highs 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 41 33 35 / 100 100 100

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather